Navajo Nation Congratulates New Education Board Members

Navajo Nation Congratulates New Education Board Members
December 19
08:44 2019
From the Facebook page of Navajo President Jonathan Nez

 

CONGRATULATING NEW NAVAJO NATION BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBERS 12.18.2019

President Jonathan Nez joined the Health, Education, and Human Services (HEHS) Committee in congratulating 6 new Board of Education members as they were confirmed and sworn in today.

The new members include Dr. Pauletta J. White (School Administrator Rep), Andrea K. Thomas (Teacher Rep), Emerson John (Cultural Rep), Dr. Henry Fowler (Cultural Rep), Joan Ann Gray (Parent Rep) and Spencer Willie (Parent Rep). Each of these highly motivated individuals were appointed by the Nez-Lizer Administration to serve six-year terms.

We greatly appreciate their willingness to serve our Nation, schools and most importantly, our Diné students. Ahéhee’.

