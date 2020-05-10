Navajo Nation; Close to 3,000 COVID-19 Confirmed Cases

97 New Cases of COVID-19 and Two More Deaths Reported

With two more death and close-to 100 new cases, the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation continue to rise. That’s the latest from the Nation’s capital of Window Rock. As of Saturday night there were 2,973 cases and 97 deaths associated with the pandemic on the Navajo Nation.

Meanwhile over 18,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered, with all but 5,000 of them being negative.

In a Facebook message Saturday Navajo President Jonathan Nez reminded folks to remember to good news, as well as the bad.

“We’re very close to having 3,000 positive cases, but we also have to remember that a good number of these individuals have recovered or are in the process of recovering,” said President Nez. “We’re seeing more testing being conducted and we’re very hopeful that the curve will continue to flatten.”

In addition, Nez asked everyone to continue praying Please continue to pray for “our” people, and to abide by the 57-hour weekend curfew.

Among the area counties that have reported confirmed cases of the virus:

Apache County, AZ: 762

· Navajo County, AZ: 623

· Coconino County, AZ: 316

· San Juan County, NM: 331

· San Juan County, UT: 50

Additional information that including reports, prevention tips, and resources, go to the the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website:

http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

The main Navajo Health Command Operations Center can be reached by calling: (928) 871-7014.