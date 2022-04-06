Navajo Nation Changes from ‘Orange Status’ to ‘Yellow Status’ as COVID Cases Drop

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported one new COVID-19 case for the Navajo Nation and three deaths. The total number of deaths remains 1,737. The report indicates that 51,304 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 508,222 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The overall total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 53,089, including six delayed reported cases.

On Tuesday, the state of New Mexico reported 102 new cases. Utah reported 626 new cases for the week ending April 3. The state of Arizona now reports COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis, each Wednesday. The Navajo Department of Health issued three new public health emergency orders on Tuesday, transitioning the Navajo Nation from “orange status” to “yellow status,” consisting of moderate-low restrictions including increasing gathering and capacity limits, re-emphasizing the safer at home order, and continuing the face mask mandate in all public places. The new guidelines are based on the consistent decline in new COVID-19 infections within the past several weeks on the Navajo Nation. The new public health emergency orders are available online at: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19

“Based on the consistent low numbers of daily COVID-19 cases, our public health experts have transitioned our Nation back into yellow status. This is good news, but we must continue to keep our guard up at all times, especially in public places. The mask mandate remains in effect for the entire Navajo Nation and it does apply to visitors and tourists as well. We are in this together and we must continue to push back on COVID-19 together,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Health care facilities on the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. If you would like to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines, please contact your health care provider and schedule an appointment.

“Keep praying and taking precautions, as recommended by our health experts. Our elders and those with underlying health conditions should also be very cautious. Please be safe and continue to encourage your loved ones to practice safety measures,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.