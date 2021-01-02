Navajo Nation Casinos to Remain Closed

Because the pandemic numbers continue to control decisions, Navajo Nation leaders are being forced to layoff off a thousand of their employees at the nation’s casinos.

On December 31st the nation’s Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise, mad the announcement.

The facilities have been closed since St. Patrick’s Day 2020, March 17. They reported since there is no revenue coming in, they had no choice in the matter.