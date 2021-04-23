Navajo Nation: CARES Act Reporting Deadline Extended

CARES Act Reporting Extended

ST. MICHAELS, ARIZONA

The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development established the Navajo CARES Act Economic Relief Grant to administer funds to artisans and businesses experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In reference to the CARES Act grant application, each grant recipient is required to submit a close-out expenditure report to demonstrate and report the use of funding.

Assistance with a close out report can be found within the Division of Economic Development’s main office as well as the Regional Business Development Offices (RBDO) located in Chinle, AZ, Churchrock, NM, Shiprock, NM Tuba City, AZ and the Fort Defiance RBDO located at the Karigan Professional Office Complex in St. Michaels, AZ.

The reporting deadline of these funds was extended from March 30, 2021 to June 11, 2021.

If you have not submitted a grant close-out expenditure report, please submit via Navajo CARES Act Business and Artisan Economic Relief Grant portal. If no immediate access, or grant application was submitted in paper form, please send a copy of the completed expenditure report to: [email protected].

The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development encourages recipients to submit a close-out report before Friday, June 11, 2021.

For more information in regards to grant close out or to learn more about the Division of Economic Development, please contact the Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development at 928-871-6544 or email inquiries to [email protected]. # # #