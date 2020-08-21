Navajo Nation CARES Act Allocation Approved

Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development CARES Act Allocation Approved

WINDOWROCK, ARIZONA – The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development Division Director JT J. Willie went before the 24th Navajo Nation Council Friday, July 31, 2020 for approval of a $60 million amendment allocated to the Division of Economic Development from the Navajo Nation CARES Act fund.

Of the amount approved to NNDED, 95% will be focusing on assistance to the Navajo businesses and Navajo artisans whom have been facing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Willie and team are working to finalize the plan of action moving forward, and are currently collaborating with the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller to streamline the grant application process.

To minimize waiting and overload of applications, the Division of Economic Development encourages businesses and artisans to register with the Navajo Business Regulatory Department, and to have necessary documents filed with the Navajo Tax Commission office. Willie recognizes the time frame these steps may take, however NNDED has had continuous conversations with the Business Regulatory, and the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller in efforts to shorten the process.

Needed documents for business registration can be resourced online at NavajoEconomy.org or call (928) 871-6544 for further information. Director JT J. Willie sends his appreciation to the 24th Navajo Nation Council and also to Honorable Wilson Stewart, Jr. for sponsoring the approval of the amendments to Legislation 0144-20 regarding the Navajo Nations CARES Act expenditures.

Willie would also like to thank the Navajo Nation President, Jonathan Nez, and Vice President, Myron Lizer, for their leadership and guidance through this process.

The Division of Economic Development looks forward to providing support to the Navajo businesses and artisans during the current COVID-19 pandemic. More information regarding eligibility requirements, application processes, and funding available will be released in the coming weeks.

