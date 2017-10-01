Navajo Nation & ADOT Working Together

If you’re traveled along Highway 264 in the Ganado, Ariz., area anytime over the past couple of years you’ve probably had to wait in a long line as traffic snaked past the road construction one lane at a time.

The $24-million project is over and the Navajo Council couldn’t be happier.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates, Delegate Alton Joe Shepherd and Miss Navajo Nation Chrystal Littleben joined representatives from the Arizona Department of Transportation and FNF Construction on September 27 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Though if someone happened to be driving that route Friday evening – say going from Newcomb, N.M., to Page, AZ – one would have spotted a couple of trucks doing some final touch ups.)

In 2016 ADOT and the Federal Highway Administration set aside $24 million to make improvements to 9.7 miles of Highway 264, near Ganado. Ganado is located approximately 34 miles west of Window Rock.

The improvements included road widening, installing guardrails, paving, erosion control, replacing a bridge and signage.

The project would not have been possible with the support of the surrounding communities, schools and Navajo Nation leadership, Shepherd said.

ADOT District Engineer Lynn Johnson agreed with Shepherd’s remarks and said the completion of the project leaves that portion of Highway 264 safe and sustainable. ADOT is looking forward to working with the tribe on other projects, Johnson said.

This project signified the tribe’s progression in terms of growth and development, Bates said