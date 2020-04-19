Navajo Nation Accepting Donations (See list of needed supplies)

Navajo Nation’s “Navajo Nation COVID-19 Fund”

WINDOW ROCK – The Navajo Health Command Operations Center has established the “Navajo Nation COVID-19 Fund” in order to accept donated funds aimed at helping the response to, and to help fight Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19, the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Navajo Nation COVID-19 Fund is accepting monetary and non-monetary donations to address immediate medical and community needs. Charitable contributions to the Fund are deductible by the donor for federal income, estate, and gift tax purposes. A written acknowledgment of donation will be provided upon request.

The Navajo Nation qualifies under Section 7871(a) of the Internal Service Code for purposes of receiving public or charitable distributions.

“The Navajo Nation is facing an unprecedented challenge with the spread of COVID-19. We are very grateful for the support and donations we have received from individuals, businesses, and other agencies, said Navajo President Jonathan Nez. “We need strong partnerships to respond and combat the virus. The command center is tracking and documenting all contributions for accountability and reporting purposes. The Navajo Nation government is using its own resources and services to respond to the pandemic, however, we need continued support to fight the virus.”

The Navajo Health Command Operation Center in coordination with Navajo Nation Attorney General Doreen N. McPaul and Navajo Nation Controller Pearline Kirk, established the Navajo Nation COVID-19 Fund to respond to donation inquiries more effectively.

All donations are coordinated through the Navajo Nation Department of Justice, which facilitates monetary donations through the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller, and non-monetary contributions through the health command center’s Operations and Logistics Sections.

All donations will be documented to comply with Federal Emergency Management Agency reporting requirements and Navajo Nation laws on accepting donations.

“The coronavirus pandemic is affecting all of our Navajo people and health care centers in profound ways, including the need for essential supplies. The outbreak has significantly impacted families and elders that live in isolated areas of the Navajo Nation, especially those who do not have transportation or stable incomes,” said Vice President Myron Lizer. “Your donations are greatly appreciated in the effort to respond to COVID-19. The donations will be prioritized to support COVID-19 patient care and high-risk individuals first.”

Nation’s immediate medical needs include:

N-95 masks

Face shields

Non-latex gloves (nitrile)

Medical-grade gloves

Goggles/eye protection

Surgical and isolation masks

Isolation and level II surgical gowns

Tyvek coveralls, surgical caps & shoe covers

Thermometers (no touch scan)

Portable pulse oximeters Ventilators

Hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes and sprays

Alcohol-based wipes

The community needs include:

Disposable masks

Fabric masks

Cleaning supplies

Liquid hand soap & hand sanitizer

Toiletries

Thermometers

Paper products

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Baby necessities (formula, diapers, wipes)

Livestock feed, hay & pet food

Firewood & coal

****The Navajo Nation has been made aware of other entities and individuals who are also soliciting donations for tribal members – President Nez and Vice President Lizer urge everyone to work in coordination with the official “Navajo Nation COVID-19 Fund” to ensure that contributions are distributed to those families and communities most in need and for accountability purposes.

The Navajo leaders also caution everyone to be aware of potential scams that attempt to take advantage of individuals.

The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is:

http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.

You can also contact the HCOC Donation Branch directly at (928) 871-6206 or by email to [email protected]