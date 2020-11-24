Navajo Nation: 240,000 Apply For CARES Act Hardship Help -Time Running Out

More than 240,000 enrolled members apply for Navajo Cares Act Hardship Assistance Program!

Deadline quickly approaching: Nov. 30

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller has successfully processed applications for more than 240,000 enrolled members of the Navajo Nation for the Navajo CARES Act Hardship Assistance Program as of Nov. 23 through its online portal and paper applications.

The Controller’s Office is also aware that a number of enrolled members continue to have problems logging into the portal, which uses data from the Navajo Nation Office of Vital Records to validate tribal membership. Earlier this month, the magnitude of a data loss with vital records that occurred several years ago was discovered and it was not addressed. This issue created a delay in verifying vital records information when enrolled members tried applying through the online portal. As a note, the Navajo Nation Office of Vital Records is within the Navajo Division of Human Resources and not within the Office of the Controller.

On Nov. 20, the Controller’s Office could not wait for the problem to be fixed and instead found an alternative which allowed them to add nearly 40,000 records to the Hardship Assistance Program’s database that was previously missing from the vital statistics roll.

Navajo Nation Controller Pearline Kirk appreciates the patience of the Navajo people as her staff work hard to process applications for the Hardship Assistance Program while also collecting information and updating the database with vital statistics data.

“Information collected through our support center will be used to update the Hardship Assistance Program’s database on a frequent basis,” Kirk said.

A text-based solution was also launched that allows applicants to submit their certificate of Indian Blood, CIB, via text message when requested and hundreds of submissions have been processed using this format.

“Given the significant influx of new records, we ask applicants to reattempt the online portal before calling or texting us,” said Kirk. “We also ask that you do not submit your information more than once because it will delay the processing time for all requests.”

Kirk also explained her office continues to process completed applications and the support center may reach out to applicants when necessary to correct or clarify submitted information.

“In order to maintain security of your data, we will be asking you to verify the information on your application before making updates,” said Kirk. “We are aware that individuals have received calls requesting sensitive information that have not come from our office. Please note, we will never ask you to provide your full Social Security number over the phone. If we are unable to verify your information, there is a risk of delaying the processing of your application—so continued cooperation is appreciated.”

Applicants that prefer to complete a paper application should contact their local chapter house directly to verify availability. Each chapter house is taking different measures during the current lockdown of the Navajo Nation government.

If applicants want a paper application mailed to them, they can contact the support center at [email protected] and include your full name and mailing address. Completed applications can be mailed to: Navajo Nation Office of the Controller, P.O. Box 1160, St. Michaels, AZ 86511-9998. All requests for mailed paper applications should be made by Wednesday, Nov. 25, to ensure it is received before the program deadline. Returned mailed applications should be postmarked on or before Nov. 30.

As a reminder, the Hardship Assistance Program is not first come, first serve and every application will be provided equal consideration of receiving up to $1,500 per adult and up to $500 per minor. The application period closes Nov. 30 and payments will begin in December.

The online portal can be accessed on the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller’s website, www.nnooc.org, and on the Navajo Nation’s website, www.navajo-nsn.gov.

For specific questions relative to the Hardship Assistance Program, applicants may call the support center at 1-833-282-7248. The support center is open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the support center is closed on Thanksgiving Day. If members are experiencing issues with the call-in number, they can send an email to [email protected] with their name, issue and a call back phone number.

