Navajo Nation 2017 State of the Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez delivered the State of the Navajo Nation Address to open the 2017 Fall Session.

“We are honored to come before the 23rd Navajo Nation Council to provide the State of the Navajo Nation Address for the 2017 Fall Session,” President Begaye said. “Our people are strong and we acknowledge their voices from the youngest child to the wisest elder. We are here to serve each and every one of them.”

In the address, President Begaye and Vice President Nez spoke about the work that has been accomplished of recent to develop renewable energies, foster economic development, promote wellness, support Navajo students and more.

“We must strengthen opportunities for our youth and to help them become successful in life we need to provide them with a solid educational foundation to guide them forward and provide them with the tools necessary to become leaders,” Vice President Nez said.

The address was received by Council after a few hours of questioning in which the concerns of the delegates were addressed by the President and Vice President. The Council voted 11-2 to accept the address for the Fall Session.

Attached, you’ll find the complete address:

https://gallery.mailchimp.com/0bf367cc7bf787cb9b02b21c8/files/ddae9bee-f74d-436b-9ef8-89ffbbe4a2ef/2017_Fall_Session.pdf