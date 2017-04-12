Navajo Name Game

What’d you call me?

That could be a common refrain around the reservation as the Navajo Nation Council wrestles over the official name of the country’s second-largest tribe. Legislation No. 0395-16, sponsored by Delegate Jonathan Hale, would change the tribe’s official name from Navajo to Diné.

The issue was tabled from the council’s winter session to give the Naabik’iyati Committee more time to examine the legislation.

Hale’s bill is scheduled to be considered during the tribe’s spring session, which begins April 17.

The Naabik’iyati Committee is slated to vote on the measure on Thursday (April 13). The work session will begin at 8 a.m. in the auditorium of the Department of Diné Education.

Hale said that Diné is the traditional name for the tribe.

He said the idea behind the legislation came when an elderly woman approached him after a ceremony to ask why the tribal government didn’t encourage people to use the tribe’s traditional name.

The woman told Hale that the name “Navajo” was bestowed on the tribe by Spanish Conquistadors.

Bates said speakers at the Naabik’iyati meeting will include a former Navajo Code Talker, Chief Legislative Counsel Levon Henry and representatives from the Office of the Controller and Office of Management and Budget.

Hale’s legislation would require the tribe’s government and all its entities, agencies, departments and divisions to replace Navajo with Diné in their names, correspondence and official letterhead, etc.

The legislation also mandates that all prior laws, rules and regulations in the tribal code be brought into compliance with the name change.

Hale’s legislation has already gotten unanimous approval for the Budget & Finance, Resources and Development and Health and Human Services committees.

Budget and Finance Committee member Tom Chee approves of the name change, saying the tribe has been “almost too apologetic” to call themselves by their rightful name.

“I’m proud to be called Diné,” Chee said.

He said the people are known as Diné by other tribes and entities, but their own government still relies on the Navajo moniker.

Hale noted that his legislation has received no public comments on the name change.