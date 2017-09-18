Navajo Mountain on Fire Monday

The 10,000-foot Navajo Mountain was on fire Monday afternoon.

Located in San Juan County, Utah, the fire was caused by lightning.

According to the Navajo Department of Emergency Management, the fire involves the upper third of Horseshoe Canyon on the mountain. They tell us the fire is active on the left and right flanks. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles!

So far they do not know when the fire might be brought under control.

Fortunately, no known cultural sites were at risk.

Lake Powell Communications wishes to thank District-5 County Supervisor Lena Fowler for securing the fire information for us.