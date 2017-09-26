Navajo Mountain Fire Still Alive

NAVAJO MOUNTAIN – The Navajo Mountain 1 Fire is still burning in the area of Navajo Mountain and Horse Canyon and has thus far burned approximately 750 acres. The Navajo Region BIA Interagency Hotshot Crew has reported that the fire is 50 percent contained.

Resources currently on the scene are the Navajo Scouts, Fire Cache employees, a T2 Helicopter, two Air Attack planes, a Safety Officer and Wilderness Medic. The Zuni Hotshot crew was released on Monday, Sept. 25. The Navajo Scout crew will be released within the next two days as fire activity diminishes.

“The Office of the President and Vice President extends great thanks and appreciation to all firefighters, hotshot crews, scout crews, Navajo Rangers and all other resources who are putting effort toward fighting the Navajo Mountain 1 Fire,” President Russell Begaye said.

In working to contain the fire, the Type 2 helicopters are primarily being used to transport crew and retrieving camp gear and equipment. As stated, the Navajo Mountain 1 Fire is 50 percent contained. Fuels at the bottom of Horse Canyon continue to smolder with minimal to no growth or fire activity.

Currently, there are no resources at the bottom of the canyon. All resources are focusing their efforts on the top ridges in Division A.

Crews will continue to monitor the fire line on the eastern ridge and fireproof the radio tower site by creating defensible space. The terrain is very steep and rocky.

The personnel on the fire are being encouraged to remain diligent about situational awareness to reduce the risk of injury.

“We appreciate the diligence put forth in updating our people and the boots on the ground forces that are making a difference in containing the fire. Thank you,” Vice President Jonathan Nez said.