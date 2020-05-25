Navajo Memorial Day Weekend Meant Remembering & Increased Virus Numbers

On a busy Monday (May 25) Navajo President Jonathan Nez, and Vice President Myron Lizer took part in a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony in the shadow of the Window Rock; on the grounds of the Nation’s Capital. The event was conducted in coordination with the Navajo Veteran’s Administration.

“On Memorial Day, we ask the Navajo people to join us in giving thanks to all Navajo veterans and we ask you to pray for those who lost their lives and those are still missing in action,” said President Nez in a Facebook post.

The wreath laying ceremony can likely still be seen on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page, where it was live-streamed on Monday morning..

But, also on the minds of the Navajo President and Vice President is the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the weekend it was announced that fifty-six new cases of the virus have been reported, along with three additional deaths.

The totals now on the Navajo Nation are 4,689 confirmed cases with 156 deaths as a result of the virus.

In a press release, President Nez said; “We are fighting hard every day and I’m confident that we will soon begin to see a gradual decline in new cases if we continue to be diligent in wearing masks in public, practicing social distancing and isolating those who test positive.”

According to reports, the Navajo Department of Health is saying almost 15% of those on the Navajo Nation have been tested for COVID-19 at this point.

President Nez and Vice President Lizer followed the wreath-laying ceremony Monday by taking part in a food distribution at the Navajo Nation Fairgrounds, in Window Rock.