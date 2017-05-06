Navajo Man to Challenge Utah’s Hatch

The late Sonny Bono already proved that a singer could win a seat in Congress, and now a Navajo man wants to keep that tune alive.

James Singer – at 34 – is too young to run for president, but it was the election of Donald Trump that spurred the young Navajo’s decision to seek a seat in the U.S. Senate.

He told a crowd after Trump’s inauguration in January that Native American candidates should step up and run for office in 2018. Then he took his own advice and filed paperwork to run for Congress.

The political neophyte will challenge long-time Utah senator Orrin Hatch.

Hatch, a Republican, has been a senator “longer than I’ve been alive,” Singer said.

Hatch has been elected to seven terms in the Senate.

Singer sees himself as a “millennial’s candidate” and his campaign motto declares it’s time for a new generation to serve Utah.

Hatch has lost touch with his constituents – especially those who live on tribal lands, Singer claimed. Singer pointed to how Utah’s elected officials reacted when former President Barack Obama named Bear’s Ears a national monument as an example of elected officials ignoring the concerns of tribal members.

Singer said he was “appalled, disgusted” with how Utah’s all-Republican delegation acted.

But, knocking off Hatch will be no easy feat.

Hatch is very popular in Utah and serves a state that tilts heavily Republican.

Then there’s the issue of money.

While Singer has raised about $3,000 so far, Hatch has more than $3.5 million in his war chest.

Singer, a Mormon, currently lives in Salt Lake City, where he attends Utah State University. He is working on a doctorate in sociology.

He is an adjunct professor at Westminster College and Salt Lake Community College.