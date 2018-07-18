Navajo Man Still Missing

The location of a Navajo Nation man who has been missing for more than two months still remains a mystery. Billy Nez Jr headed to California for construction work, last seen in Manhattan Beach, California on April 28th. Family members of the 50 year old have filed a Missing Persons report with Navajo Nation Police as well as authorities in Los Angeles.

Nez, who was born May 5, 1968, stands 5’7” tall and weighs 165 lbs. He has a tear drop tattoo below his right eye.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Craig Nez at (928) 797-4821, or via email at littlefeathernez28@gmail.com.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department can be contacted at (310) 510-0174.