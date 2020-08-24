Navajo Man is Closer to Execution

Is Tribal Sovereignty at Risk?

By John Christian Hopkins

There is only one Native American currently on Death Row, but that number could change next week.

That’s because Lezmond Mitchell, Navajo, is expected to be put to death this Wednesday August 26.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have written to President Donald Trump in hopes of getting Mitchell’s death sentence changed to life imprisonment. But, barring, some last-minute miracle, Mitchell will die this week.

And another nail will be driven into the coffin of tribal sovereignty.

The Navajo Nation believes life is sacred and opposes the death penalty on cultural and religious grounds.

But the U.S. Department of Justice found a “loophole” to circumvent the wishes of the tribe.

Under the Major Crimes Act of 1885 the federal government has jurisdiction over certain crimes committed in Indian Country, such as murder and kidnapping. But, changes to the federal Death Penalty Act included giving tribes the choice of opting into capital punishment. The Navajos, like many tribes, have not opted in.

In 2001 Mitchell, then 20, and a 16-year-old accomplice murdered a grandmother, Alyce Slim, and her nine-year-old granddaughter so they could use Alyce Slim’s vehicle in an armed robbery.

Because the Navajo Nation did not opt into capital punishment, federal prosecutors could not pursue the death penalty for the murders. Instead they built a capital punishment case out of the car-jacking, death resulting. This charge wasn’t included in the Major Crimes Act and not bound by the tribal option law.

Leaders from 13 tribes and the National Congress of American Indians have joined the Navajo Nation in asking President Trump to commute Mitchell’s death sentence into life imprisonment.

The Major Crimes Act was rooted in an August, 1881, murder occurring on the Rosebud reservation. Crow Dog killed Spotted Tail, principle chief of the Brule Lakota (Sioux). Crow Dog was tried in Deadwood, South Dakota, and sentenced to death.

Attorneys representing Crow Dog ran the gamut of appeals, eventually ending at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court ruled unanimously that under the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868 South Dakota had no jurisdiction over the reservation and it overturned Crow Dog’s conviction.

This pushed Congress to enact the Major Crimes Act, which gave the federal government jurisdiction over 13 serious crimes if they happened on Indian land.