Navajo Leaders Welcome US Congressman

By John Christian Hopkins

President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer welcomed U.S. Rep. Gregory Stanton (D-AZ) during his visit to the Navajo Nation.

“The Nez-Lizer Administration is committed to working with all congressional members to create more opportunities for our communities and families by changing and developing policies at the federal level,” Nez said.

They discussed the priorities of the Nez-Lizer Administration based on the voices and input of the Navajo people.

The meeting discussion focused on working together with Stanton and congress to advocate for road improvements, water rights allocations, Radiation Exposure Compensation Act amendments and more.

Nez and Lizer also discussed the need to continue the Office of Navajo and Hopi Indian Relocation to renovate homes and fulfill the obligations of their office to the Navajo people, and the need to construct new justice centers in Window Rock and Shiprock.

Stanton also met members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council.

The congressman said he enjoyed his visit to the Navajo Nation.

He also expressed his appreciation to the leaders of the Navajo Nation for the opportunity to discuss the many issues of great importance to the Navajo people and many communities.

“Our time with Congressman Stanton was a great opportunity for us to layout the issues and provide his office with an overview of our positions and to outline how he can help us at the federal level,” Nez said.