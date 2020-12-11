Navajo Leaders Thank US Senator Tom Udall

By John Christian Hopkins

“Senator Udall has been a champion for the Navajo people and Indian Country on many critical issues over the years including land conservation and restoration, uranium mining clean-up and health impacts, and with the COVID-19 pandemic on the Navajo Nation,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “I cannot thank him enough for his great leadership and for always advocating and supporting the Navajo people.”

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.), delivered his farewell address on the Senate floor in Washington D.C. recently, as he prepares to leave office next month.

Udall spoke about what he has learned from tribal leaders and communities, and bipartisan collaboration to meet federal trust and treaty obligations during his work as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

“As I talk about my love of the land, I cannot neglect to acknowledge how much I have learned from the original stewards of this land – Native Americans. I got my start in politics working with my father, fighting alongside the Navajo uranium miners who had been hurt by this nation’s nuclear weapons program,” Udall recalled. “My work as Vice Chair of the Indian Affairs Committee has been the honor of a lifetime. The federal government’s obligation to uphold its trust and treaty obligations is sacred. Some of my proudest achievements have been the result of working with tribal leaders to advance Indian Country’s priorities and to support New Mexico’s 23 Tribes.”

“The progress and legacy created by Senator Udall and his office will continue on long after he leaves office,” Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer said. “He has helped many of our Navajo people during his year’s public service. I had the honor of meeting and working with Senator Udall in the last few years and he has always been great to work with on many issues. To him and his family, I say thank you and I pray for your continued good health and well-being.”

As the vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, Udall always supported and addressed many issues for all tribal nations, Nez added.

Udall previously served as New Mexico’s Attorney General, five terms as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and became a member of the Senate in 2008.

He did not seek re-election in this year’s election.

Several members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council also thanked the outgoing senator and recalled their work together over the years.

“I’ve known Senator Udall for many years and he has always welcomed leadership and community members to the table on many issues. He has always been willing to listen and to help resolve issues for our communities,” Delegate Mark Freeland said.

Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty also paid tribute to Udall and recalled his unwavering support for former uranium mine workers and their families.

“Sadly, many of our Navajo people worked in uranium mines while unknowingly being exposed to radiation and toxic materials that have led to multi-generational health issues and deaths since,” Crotty said. “Senator Udall has always stood by our former uranium mine workers and downwinders that continue to deal with the devastating health effects caused by uranium.”

He was also very instrumental in raising the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women issue to the national level, Crotty added.