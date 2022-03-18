Navajo Leaders Remember Covid Victims

By John Christian Hopkins

Navajo Nation leaders gathered at the Veterans Memorial Park Thursday for a prayer service to honor and remember all of the lives lost to COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed on the Navajo Nation two years ago.

“Today, we come together with all faiths, to join in prayer to honor and remember the lives lost to COVID-19 over the past two years and to ask for strength and comfort for all of the families,” President Jonathan Nez said. “We also pray for continued blessings for our communities, health care workers and frontline warriors, and our entire Nation as we continue to persevere through the pandemic.”

The three branch chiefs also issued a proclamation recognizing March 17, 2022 as “Navajo Nation Day of Prayer.”

As of March 16, there have been 52,754 COVID-19 cases reported and 1,657 lives lost since the start of the pandemic.

But Navajo leaders have been in the forefront of combatting covid. An estimated 75-percent of individuals, 12 years and older, have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on the Navajo Nation.

“We gather to offer corn pollen and protection prayers to bring comfort to the countless families affected by COVID-19. The last two years brought us together as one Navajo family to protect our elders, young people, and those most vulnerable,” Speaker Seth Damon said.

The vaccine saved millions of lives around the world and allowed the Navajo Nation to be a leader for Indian Country for vaccinations, Damon said.

“Science prevailed again as face masks and other preventive measures proved to be the first step to ending this pandemic,” the speaker added.

“Through the strength and teachings of our ancestors and the guidance of our public health experts, we continue to see a decline in new cases and hospitalizations,” Nez said. “We must continue to pray, take precautions, and get vaccinated as we move forward together.”

“We are grateful for our frontline workers, our nurses and doctors, police officers, and emergency medical personnel for risking what they have to battle this virus. May the Creator continue to bless all our families in and around our Four Sacred Mountains, and bring healing to Mother Earth,” Damon said.

Navajo Chief Justice JoAnn B. Jayne concurred.

“Peace, healing, strength, and joy come in many ways to bear our burdens. We are grateful for the hand of God for health, wisdom to make courageous decisions for our families through troubled times, yet forecasting an abundant life with opportunities, gratefulness, and finding joy in daily activities, knowing and thanking the sacrifices of many for our well-being,” she said. “We pray for a prosperous life within the Four Sacred Mountains and beyond, knowing that our ancestors are forever present. Ahéhée.”

Former Navajo Nation Vice President Rex Lee Jim and Pastor Ron Harvey offered prayers during the morning service. Also in attendance for the prayer service were Miss Navajo Nation Niagara Rockbridge, Navajo Area Indian Health Service Director Roselyn Tso, and Division Directors.