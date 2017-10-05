Navajo Leaders Proclaim October As Breast Cancer Awareness

WINDOW ROCK – On Oct. 2, President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez, along with Glorinda Segay, director of Navajo Department of Health, and Curtis Briscoe, program director for Navajo Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, proclaimed October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Breast Cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Navajo woman,” President Begaye stated in the proclamation. “During October, the Navajo Nation renews its commitment to fighting this disease, raising awareness of prevention and screening, and supporting those affected by breast cancer.”

Approximately 64.4 Navajo women out of 100,000 are diagnosed with breast cancer. The risk factors that may increase an individual’s chance of developing breast cancer include family history, age, drinking alcohol and genetics.

Vice President Nez encouraged others to pursue healthier lifestyles to fight against breast cancer.

“When we eat right and exercise we give ourselves the tools to fight modern-day monsters like breast cancer,” Vice President Nez said. “I want to use this month of October to encourage everyone to make healthy lifestyle choices for themselves and their families.”

In regards to detection, mammogram screenings are the most effective way to identify breast cancer at its earliest stages when it is most easily treated. Women over the age of 50 are recommended to have a mammogram every one to two years, according to the United States Preventative Services Task Force.

Native American woman may be eligible for a free screening through the Navajo Nation Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention Program. The program has been in operation for 21 years and will be celebrating its anniversary this month.

You can locate the service units at the following:

Chinle Hospital – Women’s Health Program

Phone No: 928-674-7597

Tséhootsooí Medical Center – Radiology Department

Phone No: 928-729-8576

Kayenta Health Center – KPHN Office

Phone No: 928-697-4038

Winslow Indian Health Care Center – Women’s Health Program

Phone No: 928-289-8150