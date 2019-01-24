Navajo Leaders Congratulate Trujillo

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Lynn Trujillo to be the state’s new Secretary of Indian Affairs.

Navajo Nation leaders were quick to offer congratulations.

“The Nez-Lizer Administration congratulates Secretary Trujillo and we look forward to working with you to advance the priorities of the Navajo Nation in coordination with other tribes in the State of New Mexico,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Over the years the tribe has built a strong partnership with New Mexico and look forward to seeing it grow stronger, Nez added. “Firstly, I would like to congratulate Ms. Trujillo on her appointment

as cabinet secretary for Indian affairs, and council is looking forward to fostering a positive working relationship with her office,” said Delegate Seth Damon, speaker pro tem of the 24th Navajo Nation Council.

Trujillo is a member of the Sandia Pueblo, which she also served as the General Counsel. Most recently she was a coordinator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture; where she worked with many Native American tribes across the country.

The administration looks forward to working with Trujillo to secure funding for capital outlay projects and on other issues, Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer said. Trujillo is a graduate of the University of New Mexico School of Law. Delegate Mark Freeland also looked forward to working with Trujillo. “We are hopeful that New Mexico Indian Affairs Department and the Navajo Nation Council can work together to address the many issues on the Navajo Nation,” Freeland said.

In 2003, the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department was established to aid in implementing state-tribal policies and to strengthen relations with tribal communities to improve economic development, infrastructure improvement, education, health care, and protection of cultures and indigenous languages. Trujillo’s appointment still needs to be approved by the state legislature.