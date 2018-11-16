Navajo Leaders Appeal to Trump Admin to Save NGS and Coal Mine

Outgoing President of the Navajo Nation Russell Begaye and Navajo Nation Council speaker LoRenzo Bates reportedly met with Trump Administration representatives as well as members of the Departments of Energy and the Interior in an attempt to work out the details of a deal the tribe is pursuing before the Navajo Generating Station’s expected closure date at the end of next year. The tribal owned Navajo Transitional Energy Company announced earlier this month they are exploring their options to help the Navajo Nation buy the plant and were planning to have a strategy in place by the end of next month.

According to Arizona Public Radio KNAU, officials of the Navajo Nation say the Navajo Nation could offer tax incentives that private buyers aren’t able to promise. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has been supportive of keeping NGS open; closure of the only power plant in the country co-owned by the Federal government threatens to shut down the Hopi Coal mine in Kayenta as well, which would have serious economic consequences for both tribes.