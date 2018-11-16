News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Navajo Leaders Appeal to Trump Admin to Save NGS and Coal Mine

Navajo Leaders Appeal to Trump Admin to Save NGS and Coal Mine
November 16
13:55 2018
Print This Article

Outgoing President of the Navajo Nation Russell Begaye and Navajo Nation Council speaker LoRenzo Bates reportedly met with Trump Administration representatives as well as members of the Departments of Energy and the Interior in an attempt to work out the details of a deal the tribe is pursuing before the Navajo Generating Station’s expected closure date at the end of next year. The tribal owned Navajo Transitional Energy Company announced earlier this month they are exploring their options to help the Navajo Nation buy the plant and were planning to have a strategy in place by the end of next month.

According to Arizona Public Radio KNAU, officials of the Navajo Nation say the Navajo Nation could offer tax incentives that private buyers aren’t able to promise. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has been supportive of keeping NGS open; closure of the only power plant in the country co-owned by the Federal government threatens to shut down the Hopi Coal mine in Kayenta as well, which would have serious economic consequences for both tribes.

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.