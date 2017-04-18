Navajo Leaders Address Council

The following is the text of a speech that Navajo President and Vice President will deliver to the Navajo Nation Council as it begins their spring session today (Tuesday 4/18) To many, the most pressing issue on the Nation currently is the precarious future of the Navajo Generating Station. But their speech only breezes by the issue. And nothing is in the Council session agenda about the “lease agreement” reportedly being worked-on between the Nation and the owners of the plant.

Here is the speech:

“The Navajo Nation remains strong and continues to be looked upon as leaders among tribal nations. We have positioned our Nation to be prosperous in every aspect while securing our voice is heard at the National level,” said President Begaye.

Vice President Nez said the Navajo Nation needs to address ways to diversify revenue streams.

“We have to seize opportunities to compensate for the potential loss of revenue to the General Fund resulting from the impending shutdown of NGS,” said Vice President Nez.

President Begaye and Vice President Nez addressed the future of the Navajo Generating Station, the Naat’aanii Development Corporation, an Organic Production Plan for NAPI, and the Navajo Community Development Financial Institution.

In February of 2016, President Begaye and Vice President Nez created the Office of Navajo Hopi Indian Relocation Transition Team to address the potential closure of ONHIR by October 2018.

“Beyond working on the final draft of the ONHIR closeout legislation, we are holding the federal government responsible to provide for the unfulfilled obligations that haven’t been promised to relocates,” said President Begaye.

This spring session, the Navajo Nation Council will consider the Navajo Nation Public Safety System Fund Act of 2017. This legislation will establish a public safety fund to address safety issues that exist on the Nation.

“The Public Safety Fund is a priority to ensure we are able to retain and recruit officers, prosecutors and other public safety personnel for the Navajo Nation,” said President Begaye.

“In a collaborative branch of government effort on the Navajo Nation, we have created the Diné Action Plan to assist in combating against our 21st century Naayéé (monsters). These monsters that plague our people are suicide, violence and addiction,” said Vice President Nez.

The Begaye-Nez administration is actively pursuing ways to develop economic areas across the Navajo Nation through the designation of the Economic Zone Task Force.

President Begaye and Vice President Nez will provide the State of the Nation Address this afternoon.