Navajo Leader Jonathan Nez Running Again

Nez is running again

By John Christian Hopkins

While Donald Trump and Joe Biden are running for president, Jonathan Nez is running for a cause.

Navajo Nation President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer have signed proclamation to recognize the 10th Annual “Running for a Stronger and Healthier Navajo Nation.”

Nez and Lizer have teamed up with the Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Program to promote the run, which h promotes health, prevents diabetes, reduces health-care costs, and brings awareness to obesity, cancer, and chronic diseases.

“Join us as we celebrate the 10th Annual “Running for a Stronger and Healthier Navajo Nation” Virtual Run,” Nez said. “Through the discipline and cultural teachings of running and physical activity, we can bring hope, resilience, and strength to our people and ourselves. Let us use this opportunity to prepare and strengthen our well-being so that we may continue to fight against this invisible monster called the coronavirus.”

This year’s event will be a virtual run, beginning on September 7 to November 14, and themed as “Rise to Resilience, Rise to Strength and Rise to Beauty.”

During the virtual run, participants will have the opportunity to choose their physical activity, such as walking, dancing, running, hiking, or horseback riding.

Participants will monitor their daily physical activity miles and locations weekly for a duration of 10 weeks.

“This is also a great occasion to have leadership participate and become role models for others. It is good to see President Nez as a role model for health initiatives,” said Navajo Nation Council Delegate Edison Wauneka. “As leaders, we need to continue to support health events and projects that will help sustain our future.”

Nez and Lizer will also participate in the virtual run.