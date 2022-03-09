Navajo Judge Passes Away at 70

By John Christian Hopkins

Former Navajo Nation District Court Judge Carol K. Perry passed away on March 1, 2022, in Albuquerque, N.M. She was 70 years old. Perry was born in October 1951 in San Francisco, CA.

“Judge Perry served the Navajo people with great honor and commitment for many years. She was very hard-working and dedicated to our Navajo judicial system and to protecting our sovereignty and way of life,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “On behalf of the Office of the President and Vice President, we offer our thoughts and condolences for her family and former colleagues. We pray that her loved ones take comfort in knowing that she is now with God.”

Perry is Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan) and born for ‘Áshįįhi (Salt People Clan).

She was appointed probationary District Court Judge and confirmed probationary District Court Judge by the Navajo Nation Council in April 2005. She was confirmed to serve as District Court Judge on Dec. 19, 2007.

Perry served as a presiding judge at Tuba City District Court, Ramah District Court, and for over nine years at the Window Rock District Court, before retiring in October 2018.

In addition to her service with the Navajo Nation, Perry was very knowledgeable of Navajo culture, traditions, and language, and applied it in her life and relations with people. According to her family, she was also a member of the Diné Medicine Men’s Association

“Judge Perry presided over several historic cases that continue to impact our lives and the Navajo legal system today. Her steadfast leadership is honored and the decades of service she led in the courtroom to protect Navajo sovereignty is remembered,” Speaker Seth Damon said. “The Navajo Nation Council sends its condolences to those she loved and prayers of protection for her family during this time.”

After graduating from St. Michael’s High School as valedictorian, she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Arizona. Perry went on to earn a juris doctorate degree from the University of Michigan Law School.

According to information provided to the Judicial Branch from her family, she began her career as an aide to U.S. Senator Dennis DeConcini from Arizona, and was instrumental in starting the extension campus for Prescott College in Window Rock and assisted many with completing their teaching credentials.

Navajo Nation Associate Justice Eleanor Shirley also paid tribute to Perry.

“Judge Perry was a dedicated jurist who had a caring heart and was a compassionate and hard-working individual. She spent countless hours presiding over cases, helping litigants and people in the community,” Shirley recalled. “She was dedicated to protecting the sovereignty of the Navajo Nation and she contributed significantly to the Navajo Nation justice system in deciding many complex cases that came through the Window Rock Court. The many qualities she had in her dedication to improving our justice system will be missed.”

Perry is survived by her partner-in-life, Stanley Perry; cousin-brothers Virgil Kirk, Jr., Kenneth Kirk; cousin-sisters Gloria M. Moore (Kirk), Joan Kirk Gilmore, and Geraldine Binettnee-Kirk.

Perry is preceded in death by her sister Sharon (Kirk) Manuelito; adopted parents Kenneth Kirk and Betty Marie (Cook) Kirk; birth parents Nora Cleveland and Mike Ford; and uncles George H. Kirk, Navajo Code Talker, and Navajo Nation Chief Justice Virgil Kirk, Sr.

“The family of Carol K. Perry thanks you for your kind words and thoughts during this most difficult time,” Joan Kirk Gilmore said.

Monetary donations can be made via Zelle at [email protected]. Call (928) 607-3711 or email to set up other arrangements.