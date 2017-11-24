Navajo Inter-Government Contract Questions

Intergovernmental Contracts Questioned

The Navajo Nation’s Law and Order Committee gave a thumbs down to a bill to approve a new five-year intergovernmental pact between the tribe’s public safety department and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The LOC gave a “do not pass” recommendation to Legislation No. 0455-17 and Legislation No. 0456-17. The bills were introduced by Council Delegate Jonathan Perry.

The bills would renew and authorize new agreements that would run from January 2018 to December 2023 for adult and juvenile detention services.

“Approving the intergovernmental agreements would continue all detention services on the Nation, which is highly needed within the Nation’s public safety system,” Perry said.

More funding is needed for tribal detention services, according to the LOC.

But LOC member Delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr., questioned the negotiation process.

“First of all, these contracts were rushed through the process and the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety did not take the time to take a stance to address the funding needs of the detention programs,” Begay said.

“Nor do the agreements reflect the NNDPS’ priorities or address the lack of funding,” Begay added.

Navajo Nation Department of Corrections Director Delores Greyeyes agreed, saying her department needs more funding to meet its needs.

There has been drastic improvements within the NNDPS, LOC Chairman Edmund Yazzie said. However, he agreed that the division needed more funding.