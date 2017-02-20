News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Navajo In-House Lawsuit Proposed

February 20
10:03 2017
Lorenzo Bates

Navajo Nation Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates thinks it’s wrong that the Navajo Chief Justice Emeritus is going to file a lawsuit taking money away from Council delegates. Justice Tom Tso apparently will file the lawsuit between now and mid-March.

Tso evidently thinks it’s wrong that council members receive three hundred dollars for attending meetings. He reportedly believes the $300 is an unlawful and unapproved boost to their Council salaries.

He says the people of the Navajo nation have never approved the $300 per meeting pay. Their regular salary is $25,000 per year.

In a press release the other day Speaker bates called the proposed lawsuit “broad and unfair.”

Justice Tso served at the Navajo Chief Justice between 1985 and 1991.

