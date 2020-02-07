Navajo Housing Authority Has Big Plans

NHA Has Big Plans

By John Christian Hopkins

There’s a housing shortage on the Navajo Nation, but the NHA has a plan.

The Navajo Housing Authority plans to spend nearly $68 million in Indian Housing Block Grant funds during the 2019-2020 fiscal year on projects, including modernizing older units, street lighting and erecting fencing.

Oh, and also constructing new homes.

The fiscal year began October 1, 2019 and ends on September 30, 2020.

The largest chunk of the $68 million will be put into operating and maintaining rental and homeownership units built under the 1937 ACT program.

This will include approximately 3,509 public rental units and 2,403 homeownership units.

This money will go into routine maintenance and major repairs, work orders and preventative maintenance, among other things.

Roughly $20 million of the grant money will go toward construction of 30 new rental housing units in various locations in New Mexico and Arizona. Among the Arizona communities to see new construction are Kayenta, LeChee and Kaibeto.

In addition, $22 million will go toward building 42 new home-ownership units.

Of the 42 home-ownership units five will be set aside for veterans.