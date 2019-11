This afternoon at 12:09 P.M. the Navajo Generating Station became a part of Navajo Nation and Page, Arizona history. It was at the time that the coal-powered electric plant was turned-off forever. Unit 2, the middle stack, was the last one to be in operation. Two hours later smoke was still filtering out at the top.

Unit 1 was turned off for the last time Saturday at 6:51 P.M.

Featured Photo: NGS in its heyday!