Navajo For Future Generations

January 12
11:00 2018
One month after she established a go-fund-me account to raise money for her children’s television show, Dr Shawna Begay has already gotten close to $13,000 of their $50,000 goal. The award winning filmmaker from Window Rock teaming up with New Mexico educator and award winning journalist Charmaine Jackson to create a Sesame Street type of program for Navajo children to teach them their native language. The $50,000 goal for the project will allow them to continue with pre-production and production so they can continue to teach Navajo to future generations.

Find out more about the Diné Bi Na’alkid Time project and how you can contribute here.

 

