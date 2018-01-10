Navajo Filmmaker Seeks Actors

A Navajo moviemaker casting actors for his next project – Kody Dayish and his brother and sister Kolin and Kolette working together on a feature film about the Navajo Code Talkers called Unbroken Code. The Shiprock siblings are seeking extras and cast members for the film currently in pre-production. Dayish is excited that they have seen hundreds of people coming in, but he says they still want to meet people who can speak Navajo who want to represent these heroes. For more information about auditioning for a role visit the Kody Dayish website.