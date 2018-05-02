Navajo Economy Needs Diversification

The Navajo Nation’s economy needs to diversify according to Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye.

Millions of dollars leave the reservation and flows into border towns, Begaye said during the tribe’s 3rd annual Economic Summit, which was held at Twin Arrows Casino and Resort last week.

“There are many opportunities for small businesses to thrive on Navajo,” Begaye said.

The theme of the 2018 summit was the “Road to Regional Diversification.”

By having a diverse economy, the Navajo Nation will have greater security over the long-run, said Division of Economic Development Director Sean McCabe.

“Millions of dollars flow from the Navajo Nation into border towns and beyond. But it doesn’t have to be this way,” Begaye said. “When an individual on Navajo is successful in business, that helps build our economy by capturing those dollars before they leave the nation.”

McCabe agreed.

“We are at a point where we must reinvest in Navajo business in the way of infrastructure and new policies to help, rather than hinder, our business efforts,” McCabe said. “This will all lead to a stronger, healthier and more diverse economic portfolio for the future.”

The summit provided information for small businesses on the process and resources available on the reservation.

Indigenous Nation Building is a model being used across Indian Country today, Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez said.

“I firmly believe that in order to operate a successful business, a change must occur between economic development and community development,” Nez said. “These worlds are not mutually exclusive and do not operate separately. Therefore, they should not be handled individually.”