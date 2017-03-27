Navajo DOT May Face Sanctions

Are sanctions in the future for the Navajo Division of Transportation?

They could be if NDOT fails to implement a correction action plan by October 1st, according to Navajo Nation Auditor General Elizabeth Begay.

If a correction action plan is not implemented, the tribe’s Budget & Finance Committee has authorized sanctions that would withhold 10-percent of the NDOT budget and 20-percent of its director’s salary.

The corrective action plan is in response to a 2013 audit that found NDOT was not in compliance with the Navajo Nation Road Fund. The road fund is funded through the Navajo Nation Fuel Excise Tax.

The audit found that NDOT could not provide assurance that the fund was used “efficiently and effectively” in meeting the transportation needs of the Navajo Nation.

NDOT did draw up a corrective action plan to address the audit’s finding, and that plan was approved by the Budget & Finance Committee in 2014, according to Begay.

However, a follow-up review report in January found that NDOT had never implemented its plan.

“Accordingly, we recommended sanctions against NDOT,” Begay said.