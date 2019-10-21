Navajo Division of Economic Development’s Plan of Operation

The Division of Economic Development Receives Final Oversight Approval for the Divisions Newly Amended Plan of Operation

WINDOW ROCK, ARIZONA – Division of Economic Development Director, JT J. Willie, presents before the Resources and Development Committee (RDC) members, of the 24th Navajo Nation Council, as the final authority to approve the division’s legislation to amend the Plan of Operation. The last time the plan of operation was updated was back in 2007.

Mr. Willie, with the guidance and assistance of staff, has successfully updated the division’s plan of operation with accepted review by the Department of Justice and now approved by the RDC.

The Division of Economic Development is excited to move forward with the amended plan of operation to now establish new roles to assist Navajo businesses and Navajo entrepreneurs to do business on the Navajo Nation.

“In creating an economic friendly division, we are holding ourselves accountable in line with our plan of operation and annual budget to ensure accountable, transparency by way of the Nahata’ Plan developed by the Navajo People under the Nez/Lizer Administration. Their voices were heard and therefore the government will adhere and support our local grassroots to top industries on the Navajo Nation”, stated Director Willie.