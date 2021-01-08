Navajo Division of Economic Development Creates the 2021 Entrepreneur Series

The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development Creates the 2021 Entrepreneur Series

St. MICHAELS, ARIZONA – The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development Administration Department introduces the 2021 Entrepreneur Series. The Entrepreneur Series was developed to provide Navajo entrepreneurs with business strategies as we enter the new year through the current pandemic.

The series will focus on providing web-based forums via Facebook live and Zoom Webinar platform. The Division of Economic Development plans to host the Entrepreneur Series web-based business forums regularly to encourage new, start-up, and existing businesses to adapt to the current pandemic restrictions and prepare to resume business practices in the future.

Join the Division of Economic Development on January 22, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. via the Division of Economic Development’s Facebook page and Zoom Webinar platform.

With COVID cases still on the rise it is important to do your part as a business owner to protect your employees, yourself and your consumers while conducting sales of goods or services.

Cashless transactions have become more common as risks of transmitting COVID-19 from the handling of money. Many small businesses that do not accept debit or credit cards are putting themselves at higher risk for losses, including theft and missed opportunities.

The First Entrepreneur Series will focus on “Cashless Transactions” guiding individuals to utilize the technological resources available today.

“4 Your Plate Only” is a small native owned business, owners Jeremy Romancito and Shelby Billison have created their small business to provide simple, healthy and delicious food. Jeremy and Shelby will be featured in the upcoming 2021 Entrepreneur Series, as guest speakers, to share their story and tell how they have adapted to operating their business during the pandemic.

Tune in January 22, 2021 to learn more about 4 Your Plate Only . The division has designed the Entrepreneur Series to guide and assist in business preparation as the pandemic is not over. Working together, JT J. Willie and his administration team has utilized passed experiences with individual businesses, vendors, and artists to highlight the importance of readily available credit/debit transactions and business documents.

The forums are also to include the preparation of opening up your business, however we need to keep in mind that restrictions are and will remain in place to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“With the COVID-19 vaccine availability, we must not assume to let our guards down, but to adapt and continue to operate as business owners” says Willie, encouraging individuals and establishments to keep safety measures in place for years to come.

For more information regarding the Division of Economic Development, or the upcoming Entrepreneur Series please call (928) 871-6544 or email [email protected].

The first of the series will be live January 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (MST) via the division’s Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/NavajoEconomicDevelopment, or register with the Zoom Webinar platform, at www.NavajoEconomy.org.

