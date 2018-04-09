The Navajo language has immeasurable value, according to Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye.

Begaye made his comments before a crowd of about 200 educators during the second annual BIE-Navajo District Diné Language Symposium.

“The biggest goal we have for Navajo in education is to raise the performance levels of our students and make Navajo schools some of the best in the country,” Begaye said. “I want Navajo schools to become some of the best schools in Arizona, in New Mexico, in the Southwest and in the country.”

Begaye began the symposium with a speech designed to rally educators in support of bilingual or immersive Navajo education in the gamut of schools serving Navajo youth.

The key for successful schools and students that can compete on a global level is to return to Navajo as a first language, he explained.

By embracing Diné Bizaad at home, the next generation of Navajo students will be uniquely poised to become technology and industry leaders and tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges, Begaye said.

Studies have shown that when people are bilingual, they can look at issues from different perspectives, different worldviews, the president said.

“The most valuable ideas come from people who can talk from two different perspectives,” Begaye said.

Begaye suggested educators should reverse the decades-long emphasis on eliminating the Navajo language. It began with the forced enrollment of Navajo children in boarding schools – and punishment for speaking Diné Bizaad.

“English should be our second language. We need to change the existing mindset and teach our children Navajo at home and English—the trade language, the business language—at school,” Begaye said.

There has been a push toward saving the Navajo language in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the Treaty of 1868.

“Our ancestors signed the treaty to ensure that Navajo is a sovereign nation,” Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez said. “Part of that promise is the ability to decide for ourselves who we are. Our language is an integral part of our identity as a sovereign people.”