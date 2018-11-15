Navajo Delegate Wants HUD Secretary to Visit

It’s no secret that the Navajo Nation has a serious need for housing, and Council Delegate Walter Phelps wants Ben Carson, the secretary of Housing and Urban Development, to come out to Dinetah and see for himself. Phelps was recently in Washington, D.C., where he was advocating for more housing funding on behalf of the tribe.

A regular at Navajo Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meetings Phelps said tribal officials are seeking ways to safeguard the Navajos share of Indian Community Development Block Grant money. The tribe’s allocation has decreased in recent years. In a press release Phelps said the decrease in funding is “a serious concern for the Navajo Nation.” The tribe receives between $60 million and $90 million annually in housing funding from the U.S. government.

A study that was conduced in 2010-2011 found that 35,000 new houses were needed to meet the community needs of the reservation. Many Navajo families live in overcrowded conditions, often in homes that are dilapidated or needing serious repairs. Phelps also extended an invitation for HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit the reservation ‘to develop a way of better streamlining the disbursement of federal funds for tribes.” However the lack of adequate housing can’t be all pinned on HUD.

Despite the millions in HUD funding over the years the Navajo Housing Authority has failed to build enough houses to keep up with the demand. NHA officials blame their failure on a lack of space to construct new houses. In early November the NHA announced plans to build a 60-unit housing complex in Window Rock for employee housing.