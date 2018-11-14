Navajo Delegate Resigns

Delegate Dwight Witherspoon has resigned from the 23rd Navajo Nation Council. In a letter to Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates Witherspoon said he was “greatly honored” to have served as a delegate for the past seven years and 10 months. Witherspoon has represented the chapters of Black Mesa, Pinon, Forest Lake, Hardrock and Whippoorwill since 2011.

Witherspoon tendered his resignation after being asked by Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye to serve as his chief of staff. “I deem this request like the President of the United States asking a senator to serve as Secretary of State of Attorney General,” Witherspoon wrote.Begaye only has two months left of his term.

Witherspoon was vice chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee and of the Naabik’yati’ Committee’s State Task Force Subcommittee. He was also vice chair of the Navajo-Hopi Land Commission. Witherspoon did not seek re-election to the council. Bates thanked Witherspoon for his service and wished him well in his future endeavors.

The five communities Witherspoon represented have 45 days to recommend someone to fill the vacant position. The final choice is up to the speaker. Under Begaye the chief of staff position has been a revolving door. Robert Joe left the position twice during Begaye’s nearly four years in office. Clara Pratt and Arbin Mitchell have also served as chief of staff.