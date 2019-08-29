Navajo Delegate Attends Public Safety Summit

By John Christian Hopkins

Federal officials hosted the inaugural Indian Country Public Safety Summit, which was held in Albuquerque earlier this week.

The summit allowed federal officials to share information on public safety resources with tribal officials. The summit also allowed officials to gather input on improving services to native communities.

“Both of our facilities in the Shiprock and Window Rock area have been shut down because of health concerns,” said Navajo Nation Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton. “They both have been condemned. And yet, out of the Shiprock facility, we have officers that are still working out of those offices because they don’t have anywhere else to go.”

The Shiprock public safety facility serves three states, Charles-Newton said. She invited the federal officials to tour public safety facilities on Navajo Nation with Navajo Nation Chief of Police Phillip Francisco to view building conditions.

“Transparency is very important and right now we don’t have funding information. When that money is given, we don’t know how that money trickles down. But we get pennies by the time it reaches us,” Charles-Newton said.

Federal, state, and county programs use Navajo Nation population and demographic statistics to obtain more funding for their programs, Charles-Newton explained.

But the Navajo Nation doesn’t get the full amount of funding from these programs which contributes to a shortage of police officers and dilapidated facilities, she added.

“If each tribe could have control of that money so that they know where it’s going and that they address the needs within their tribes, then that would be a better formula for all of us,” Charles-Newton said.

The federal agencies and departments included the United States Department of Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services, the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women, Office of Justice Programs, Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Indian Health Service, the Departments of Homeland Security and Housing and Urban Development and the Veterans Administration.