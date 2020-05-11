Navajo Deaths Reach 100

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 10, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and a total of 100 deaths as of Sunday. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 3,122, many of whom have recovered or are in the process of recovering from the virus. A total of 18,153 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 13,665 negative test results.

“We’ve lost 100 lives to this virus and we offer our condolences to all of the families who are grieving and I want you to know that we’re working around the clock to fight COVID-19. We’re going to continue to be on the ground in our communities helping families directly with food, water, and other items to help them stay home and avoid the spread of the virus. Prayers are strong and whether we realize it or not, your prayers are working and we will get through this pandemic together,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, who added that the Department of Health is working to calculate the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

The Nez-Lizer Administration is also stepping up its efforts to ensure that items donated to the Navajo Nation reach the most in need as quickly as possible. Since the Nez-Lizer Administration

began food, water, and supply distributions, approximately 4,300 families have received essential items to help them stay home and stay safe. More distribution events will take place this week to

help elders and high-risk residents.

“I hope everyone spent time or at least called their mothers today on Mother’s Day. A big thank you to our men and women in uniform who are working hard once again to enforce the 57-hour

weekend curfew. Our doctors and nurses are always in our thoughts and prayers as well. Please stay home and stay safe so we can flatten the curve,” said Vice President Lizer.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajonsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014