Navajo County Man Infected with Human Plague

July 25
13:59 2020
A rat burrow

In Navajo County, Arizona, health officials are warning people about a man who has contracted the human plague in or around Holbrook. It is an illness that, left untreated, can cause serious harm and even death, according to reports.

The question is, how did this man, who is over 50, contract it? Reports indicate that the obvious ways to get the plague is to be bitten by an infected flea or by handling animal that is already infected.

People in the Holbrook area are being warned to take precautions at this time. The precautions would include staying away from rodent burrows and keeping their dogs on leashes.

If one becomes infected with human plague, the symptoms generally become apparent in two to seven days and include fever, headache, chills and the development on enlarged lymph nodes under the arm pits.

The Navajo County Health department can be reached at 928-524-4750.

human plagueman infectednavajo county arizonarodent burrows

