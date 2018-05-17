Navajo Council Opposes Land Office Closure

The Navajo Nation Council’s Naabik’iyátí’ Committee registered its opposition to the federal government’s plan to shut down the Office of Navajo and Hopi Indian Relocation.

The office was created to oversee the relocation of Navajo people who were affected by the Navajo-Hopi land dispute settlement.

The legislation passed by the Naabik’iyátí’ Committee was introduced by Delegate Walter Phelps, who strongly opposes the plan to close the office.

Phelps urged federal officials to meet with tribe before taking any action.

The continuation of the Office of Navajo and Hopi Indian Relocation (ONHIR) came into question after executive director Chris Bavasi told the House Appropriations Committee in February 2016 that it would be able to close the office at the end of fiscal year 2018 – which comes to a close at the end of September 2018.

The Navajo Councils resolution asserts that the original obligations contained in the Navajo Hopi Land Settlement Act of 1974, are obligations that ONHIR must complete, as it was the statutory obligation when Navajo people were relocated.

The resolution also insists that changing ONHIR requires consultation with the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Office of Navajo and Hopi Indian Relocation.

The Navajo-Hopi Land Commissioned passed a resolution April 12 that also opposed the ONHIR closure.