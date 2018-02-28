 Navajo Council Opposes Fugitive Law

The Naabik’íyáti’ Committee passed legislation February 22 stating the Navajo Nation’s opposition to a federal bill.

The bill, H.R. 4864, is being considered in the House of Representatives. It was introduced by Rep. Kristi L. Noem (R-SD).

H.R. 4864 would authorize federal authorities to enter tribal reservation lands, including the Navajo Nation, to arrest people fleeing arrest, custody, testimony or service.

Noem’s bill would amend U.S.C. § 1073 to add the new language.

But the Naabik’íyáti’ Committee sees H.R. 4864 as an infringement on tribal sovereignty.

The bill would violate the Navajo Nation’s sovereign status and violate tribal laws, according to Navajo Council Delegate Edmund Yazzie, who serves on the Law and Order Committee.

“If congress passes this then it’s going to be a free-for-all for the FBI, federal law enforcement or state police to come in and book someone and take them away without following the proper procedures,” Yazzie said.

Yazzie sponsored the resolution passed by the Naabik’íyáti’ Committee.

Extradition is covered by the “bad men” clause in the Treaty of 1868, Navajo Delegate Raymond Smith, Jr., said.

The treaty – which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year – contains specific provisions for federal officials to provide notice and request assistance from the Navajo Nation for the delivery of “bad men” to federal law enforcement.

Several council members also pointed out that the tribe already has cross-jurisdiction agreements with surrounding law enforcement agencies.

The Naabik’íyáti’ Committee’s legislation further states that the proposed Congressional Act ignores the mutual respect of governing sovereigns and weakens the government-to-government relationship between tribal nations, including the Navajo Nation and the United States government.

The Naabik’íyáti’ Committee passed the resolution by a 12-0 vote. It serves as the final authority on the legislation.