Navajo Council Offers Condolences

On behalf of the 23rd Navajo Nation Council, Speaker LoRenzo Bates extended condolences to the family of Judge Marie Roanhorse Neswood, who passed away December 24.

Neswood, 85, was a former council delegate and served as a Navajo District Court judge.

“Honorable Marie Neswood represented her community and the entire Navajo Nation with great dignity and pride throughout her lifetime,” Bates said.

Neswood’s service to her people will always be “remembered and cherished,” the speaker added.

Neswood, originally from Crystal, N.M., served in the judicial branch from 1976 to 1989. She was the Navajo Nation’s first woman district court judge and served for a brief time as acting Chief Justice of the Navajo Supreme Court.

She worked for the Navajo Office of the Prosecutor and the Navajo Police Department before her election to the 17th Navajo Council in 1991. She served until 1995, representing the St. Michael’s Chapter.

Neswood was a dedicated public servant who worked hard to better the lives and communities of her neighbors, according to Delegate Jonathan Hale, who now represents St. Michael’s on the council.

“We will forever be grateful for Honorable Neswood’s service to our nation and our communities,” Hale said. “As the first Navajo woman to serve as a district judge, she was a great role model for our Navajo and all of our people.”

She was married to Nelson Neswood, from Lower Greasewood. They had eight children and made their home in St. Michael’s, Arizona.