Navajo Council Leaders to Decide Speaker’s Fate

Council Leaders to Decide Speaker’s Fate

The Navajo Nation Council’s Naabik’iya’ti’ Committee meets Thursday via teleconference to discuss a suspension for Speaker Seth Damon.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

The legislation, sponsored by Delegate Otto Tso, would suspend Damon without pay and appoint a Speaker Pro-Tem. Tso is vice-chairman of the Law & Order Committee.

Damon apologized last week for an “incident” that happened while he was attending an Indian Rodeo event in Las Vegas. Damon’s apology did not specify what the incident was.

“Our leaders should be held accountable, and I accept responsibility for this incident. I made a mistake as an elected leader and it will not happen again,” Damon said in a statement.

Rumors swirl on the Navajo Nation regarding what happened in Vegas. But so far whatever happened in Vegas seems to be staying in Vegas.

In his statement Damon alluded to an “unauthorized photo.”

“As a father and grandfather, I learned the importance of truth and acknowledging wrongdoing,” Damon said. “I send my apologies to the Navajo people and the communities I represent for any ill-will or embarrassment this photograph caused.”

