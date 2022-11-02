News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Navajo Council Leaders to Decide Speaker’s Fate

Navajo Council Leaders to Decide Speaker’s Fate
November 02
15:27 2022
Print This Article

Council Leaders to Decide Speaker’s Fate

Seth Damon

The Navajo Nation Council’s Naabik’iya’ti’ Committee meets Thursday via teleconference to discuss a suspension for Speaker Seth Damon.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 9  a.m.

The legislation, sponsored by Delegate Otto Tso, would suspend Damon without pay and appoint a Speaker Pro-Tem. Tso is vice-chairman of the Law & Order Committee.

Damon apologized last week for an “incident” that happened while he was attending an Indian Rodeo event in Las Vegas. Damon’s apology did not specify what the incident was.

“Our leaders should be held accountable, and I accept responsibility for this incident. I made a mistake as an elected leader and it will not happen again,” Damon said in a statement.

Rumors swirl on the Navajo Nation regarding what happened in Vegas. But so far whatever happened in Vegas seems to be staying in Vegas.

In his statement Damon alluded to an “unauthorized photo.”

“As a father and grandfather, I learned the importance of truth and acknowledging wrongdoing,” Damon said. “I send my apologies to the Navajo people and the communities I represent for any ill-will or embarrassment this photograph caused.”

Livestream will be available online at: VIMEO: www.vimeo.com/navajonationcouncil, YouTube: www.youtube.com/navajonationcouncil and NNC Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/navajonationcouncil.

Navajo Council Leaders to Decide Speaker’s Fate - overview

Summary: Navajo Council Leaders to Decide Speaker’s Fate

Tags
navajo nation councilseth damn

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.