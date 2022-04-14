Navajo Council Backs Jackson Confirmation

By John Christian Hopkins

The 24th Navajo Nation Council applauded the historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first African American female justice to the Supreme Court by the United States Senate.

“Equal Justice Under Law is a reality and not just an ideal anymore – the first African American woman was just confirmed by a bipartisan vote of the U.S. Senate,” Navajo Speaker Seth Damon said. “Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is part of the greater American story that embraces our diversity and where we are all equal under the law. That history also must acknowledge that one day – in the near future – the first Native American is part of the Supreme Court.”

The vote to confirm Jackson was 53-47, with Republicans Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski joining all 50 Democrats.

Madam Chair Eugenia Charles-Newton and Council Delegate Vince James, of the Navajo Law and Order Committee (LOC), were in Washington, D.C., last week to witness the historic proceedings.

Several tribal nations and tribal organizations, including the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) and the Native American Rights Fund (NARF), have expressed support for Jackson to the Senate Judiciary Committee. This included 56 western Alaskan communities and members of the Navajo Nation Council who hosted meetings with Congressional representatives since January.

“Just as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg was a fighter for women across America, Judge Jackson makes history today during an important time for the United States. Her confirmation is historic because it sends a message across Indian Country and communities of color that our young women can serve on the highest court of the land,” Charles-Newton said. “Now is the time we embrace the leadership of our Navajo women and ensure they are elected or appointed into judicial positions.”

James agreed.

“Our Navajo people are delighted by the confirmation of Judge Jackson and applaud President Joe Biden for his historic nomination of the first African American woman to the highest court. She is well qualified and is the first ever justice to have worked as a public defender,” he said.

James also noted that Jackson is seen as a champion for marginalized communities and an advocate of the sovereign rights of tribes under the Constitution.

“Indian Country trusts her judicial experience to advocate and protect our sovereignty,” James said.

Ketanji Brown Jackson will replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer when he retires at the end of the court’s session this summer.

As part of their ongoing advocacy for more Native American federal judges, the Navajo Nation Council continues to meet with Senators across the country to advocate for the immediate confirmation of Sunshine Suzanne Sykes to be a federal judge in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. A member of the Navajo Nation, she was nominated by President Joe Biden in December.