Navajo Council Approves JT Willie

April 23
11:19 2019
The Navajo Nation Council gave final approval to JT Willie as the executive director of the Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development.

Willie was first appointed in January by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer.

After a lengthy discussion, the council voted unanimously, 22-0, to conform Willie’s appointment.

Willie has been overseeing the internal evaluation process of the division since his appointment.

Prior to his confirmation, both the Resources and Development Committee and President Nez expressed concerns with the division’s Business Site Leasing process and the responsiveness of the Regional Business Development Offices.

Willie told the council that restructuring the division’s departments and plans of operation are priorities as transitions in energy, transparency, and federal programs take place.

This is the final approval for Willie required by the Navajo Code. Following their appointment by the president, division directors must first be approved by their respective Navajo Nation Council oversight committees, then the Naabik’iiyati’ Committee and then, finally, by the full council.

The Resources and Development Committee, which is the legislative oversight of the Division of Economic Development, voted to confirm Willie in March.

Willie is from Bahastl’ah, N.M., and is Tábaahá born for Táchííníí.

His mother is Thomasina Willie and his father is Jimmy Willie.

JT Willie is a graduate of Window Rock High School, class of 2003, and the University of New Mexico, where he earned a Master of Public Administration degree in 2015.

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas.

