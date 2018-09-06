Navajo Council Approves 2019 Budget

It took four days of deliberation – and 25 amendments – but the 23rd Navajo Nation Council finally approved a Fiscal Year 2019 budget that exceeds $767 million.

The budget next goes to Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye. The 2019 Fiscal Year begins on October 1.

If signed into law by Begaye the budget would allocate more than $704 million for the Executive Branch and in excess of $16 million for both the Legislative and Judicial branches.

An amendment by Delegate Jonathan Hale – that would bar the OP/VP from spending more than 33.3-percent of the 2019 budget before a new administration is sworn in – passed on a 17-0 vote.

Among the reallocations approved by the council were $410,000 for the Department of Emergency Management to maintain AMBER Alert equipment; $147,000 for the Navajo-Hopi legal services; more than $327,000 for the Division of Aging and Long Term Care Support (formerly known as the Navajo Area Agency on Aging); and more than $250,000 for the Veterans Administration for stipends and several new positions.

The 2019 budget also lists Conditions of Appropriations in order for chapters to receive full funding.

LGA certified chapters that have not had an audit within two years of September 30, 2018 must begin conducting an audit by the second quarter of FY2019.

All chapters must present a budget to the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of the Controller prior to the disbursement of FY2019 appropriations.

The council also approved an amendment prioritizing approximately $1.3 million to cover chapter official stipends for the 110 chapters.