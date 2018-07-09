Navajo Community on Edge

Has the Red Skin Kingz gang been dethroned?

Three leaders of the gang have been sentenced to long prison terms, and two others await sentencing.

But the Lukachukai Chapter is still leery. Lukachukai is in Arizona, near the New Mexico border.

Many community members won’t talk about the brutal gang out of fear.

“You start opening your mouth and saying this and that,” Lukachukai Chapter Vice President Philip Sandoval, Jr., said. “You don’t know who is still out there.”

The Red Skin Kingz have been responsible for drug trafficking, sexual assaults, kidnapping, aggravated assaults, carjackings and at least three murders.

Gang leader Devan Leonard was sentenced to 50 years for his involvement in three murders and Kyle Gray received 30 years for one of those murders. Lucille Leonard was sentenced to 10 years for helping the gang carry out its drug trafficking activities.

Two other defendants – Randall Begay and Uriah Shay – await sentencing.

All five were sentenced under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The RICO Act is used against organized crime.

“This case is a testament to our office’s commitment to use every available resource to combat gang violence in Arizona and to bring justice to the victims of violent crime,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney in Arizona Elizabeth A. Strange said.